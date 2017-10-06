More Than 20 Animals Rescued From a Home in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT TOWNSHIP -- More than two dozen animals were rescued from a home Friday night in Lackawanna County.

Authorities found 20 dogs, a snake, a lizard, a ferret and a hedgehog in the home in Scott Township.

The animals were all taken to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter near Clarks Summit.

Workers believe the homeowners were trying to turn the house into a kennel.

They say application documents were found in the residence.

"We have a lot of dogs we need to find emergency foster care for and permanent adoptions, so we have a lot of great dogs that came in from this unfortunate situation that are extremely friendly and loveable," said Jess Farrell, Interim Executive Director.

So far no word if the homeowners will face charges in Lackawanna County.