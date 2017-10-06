× Kickoff to Fall Foliage Festival in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE — Every autumn, thousands of people flock to Jim Thorpe for a little shopping and a little leaf peeping. This year, there are even more tourists.

The Jim Thorpe Fall Foliage Festival is held each weekend in October.

People from all over visit for attractions, entertainment, shopping, biking, leaf peeping and more.

“We just came down for the weekend to enjoy the fall festival and we have a cabin and we’re heading to go check out our cabin,” said Michele Greenockle of Bucks County.

But Jim Thorpe officials say this fall, things are even busier than ever, not just on festival weekends but all week.

They say the reason is the train ride. For the first time ever, train rides are Wednesday through Sunday, five days a week, not just on weekends anymore, and that’s drawing crowds.

“We went on the train ride,” said Greenockle. “She loved the train ride, and in fact, she’s cranky because she wants to go back on the train.”

Tourism officials in Jim Thorpe say they know the leaves haven’t really popped yet. They’re expecting the peak of fall foliage to be about the third weekend in October, but still, they say people are coming.

“I like the bike ride,” said Jerry Mazur from Pittsburgh. “We took a bike ride and it was very scenic, right next to the river, it was very nice.”

“A friend of ours that I work with had told us about the town, I had never heard about it before,” Stacie Mazur said. “She told us about how quaint it was, the shops, the train ride, the scenery, so we just decided to take a look for ourselves.”

The Fall Foliage Festival starts this weekend and runs through October 22.