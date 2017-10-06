LIVE High School Football Scores

Building Materials Spark Fire Near Construction Business in Dickson City

Posted 10:57 pm, October 6, 2017, by , Updated at 10:55PM, October 6, 2017

DICKSON CITY — Crews are battling a fire at a construction business in Lackawanna County Friday night.

The smoke and flames were shooting up from Valvano’s construction site on Main Street in Dickson City.

The fire sparked just after 10 p.m.

County officials tell WNEP building materials on the property are on fire and the flames are growing closer to the building.

So far, no reports of any injuries at this fire in Lackawanna County.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

