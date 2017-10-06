Employee Brings Gun to School After Threatening Message at School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP -- An employee brought a gun to school one day after an elementary school in Lycoming County received a threatening voice mail.

"We were not in any imminent danger the state police went directly to the person's home we had the information of who made the phone call,” said Suzanne Foresman.

The principal at Donald E. Shick Elementary School, Suzanne Foresman is talking about the phone call police say a man from South Williamsport made to her school.

81-year-old Lawrence Stabler has been charged with terroristic threats. He's accused of leaving a threatening voice mail on the school's absentee phone line this week. Court papers say Stabler left an explicit message saying in part:

"I’m going to find out what your ___ address is, and believe me, three sticks of dynamite will get rid of you and all your ____ bull ... "

In court, Stabler said he didn't mean to call the school.

He says someone was calling and harassing him. When he tried to call that person back he must have called the school by mistake.

"When I received the message it was something that we take very seriously regardless of whether it was towards the school or not towards the school," said Foresman.

Within an hour of hearing the voice mail school officials tell us they contacted parents throughout the district, but some parents like John Shannon didn't get the call right away

"I don't feel safe with her going to school and thank God I didn't because a teacher bringing a weapon to school today," said John Shannon.

Less than a day after the threat school officials had to call parents again.

"After last night’s situation, we had an employee this morning who brought a gun to school. He stated that it was for his own personal protection,” said Superintendent Gerald McLaughlin.

"I would say that's a darn fool of them because we're, kids are supposed to be innocent," said Paityn Shannon.

"I'm appalled by it, and I'm actually not sending my child back to school. I'm going to home school my child because of this, because you can't trust this world anymore," said Shannon.

School officials say the employee has been suspended. Police do not plan on filing charges against that employee.

"We were not in any imminent danger the state police went directly to the person's home we had the information of who made the phone call,” said Suzanne Foresman.

The principal at Donald E. Shick elementary school Suzanne Foresman is talking about the phone call police say this man made to her school.

81-year-old Lawrence Stabler has been charged with terroristic threats. He's accused of leaving a threatening voice mail on the school's absentee phone line this week. Court papers say Stabler left an explicit message saying in part:

"I’m going to find out what your ___ address is, and believe me, three sticks of dynamite will get rid of you and all your ____ bull ... "

In court, Stabler said he didn't mean to call the school.

He says someone was calling and harassing him. When he tried to call that person back he must have called the school by mistake.

"When I received the message it was something that we take very seriously regardless of whether it was towards the school or not towards the school," said Foresman.

Within an hour of the hearing the voice mail school officials tell us they contacted parents throughout the district, but some parents like John Shannon didn't get the call right away

"I don't feel safe with her going to school and thank God I didn't because a teacher bringing a weapon to school today," said John Shannon.

Less than a day after the threat school officials had to call parents again.

"After last night’s situation, we had an employee this morning who brought a gun to school. He stated that it was for his own personal protection,” said Superintendent Gerald McLaughlin.

"I would say that's a darn fool of them because we're, kids are supposed to be innocent," said Paityn Shannon.

"I'm appalled by it and I'm actually not sending my child back to school. I'm going to home school my child because of this, because you can't trust this world anymore," said Shannon.

School officials say the employee has been suspended. Police do not plan on filing charges against that employee.