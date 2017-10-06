× Developer Seeks to Convert Old Factory into Apartments

MINERSVILLE — An old factory in Minersville could be converted into apartments for senior citizens.

In its heyday, the factory on Lewis Street in Minersville was a dress factory. It has been vacant for quite some time.

“Just something that needs a little tender love and care,” T&T Auto Sales Owner Tom Barnes said. “That’s all.”

Many people in Minersville are happy to learn a developer has plans to give new life to the building.

“I think it would be a great asset to the borough because it’s a building that you can actually help people out with,” Barnes said.

The Quandel Group will be converting the factory into apartments for senior citizens ages 62 and up. The renovation will cost about $10 million.

“It’ll bring things to Minersville,” Barbara Orlick of Pottsville said. “Different people and all that. It could be used well instead of ripped down and put a parking lot in.”

Not only are the people of Minersville happy about the potential project, business owners nearby are looking forward to it, like Tom Barnes.

“I think it might help my business,” Barnes said. “You know, I’m sure they’re going to be driving cars.”

The building has five floors. The developer tells Newswatch 16 the top three will hold 30 apartments. The first floor will be for parking. The second floor will be used for commercial space.

“There’s always a need for places for people to live,” Barnes said. “There is always somebody needs to live somewhere.”

The Quandel Groiup is still working to get the right approvals for the project. They hope to begin construction next fall.