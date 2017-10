× Deadly Crash in Snyder County

MONROE TOWNSHIP — A woman from Winfield is dead following a crash early morning on Friday in Snyder County.

Angela Benfer, 56, was driving along Fisher Road in Monroe Township when troopers say she went off the road and struck a tree.

Troopers say the roadway was wet at the time.

A 15-year-old passenger was also in the car at the time of the crash but according to police that passenger was evaluated and released.