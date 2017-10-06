× Dam Release, Warm Weather Boosts Whitewater Rafting Business This Weekend

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP — The Francis E. Walter Dam is holding its last water release of the year this weekend.

The release is the start of a busy weekend for whitewater rafting companies along the Lehigh River.

“We’re getting about 3,000 cubic feet per second out of the dam, which is about three times the normal dam release and it’s really perfect level out there,” Pocono Whitewater River Manager Andy Fogal said.

With the warmer temperatures expected Saturday and Sunday paired with the Columbus Day weekend, Pocono Whitewater employees said they’ve already got plenty of people signed up rafting this weekend.

“Three things make up a good river trip,” Fogal said. “It’s the weather, the time of the year and the water levels and this Saturday, especially, kind of hits all three on the head.”

Pocono Whitewater employees are taking full advantage of the weather and the release. They said this will probably be the busiest weekend they have before they close for the season.

The dam release will end at 1 p.m. Sunday.