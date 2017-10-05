× Your Netflix Subscription Price Is About to Increase

The cost of the popular streaming service is about to go up, but how much?

Netflix is increasing the price on two of its subscription tiers.

The “Standard” plan, which allows users to watch HD content on two screens at the same time, will increase from $9.99 to $10.99 per month, according to Fortune.

The “Premium” plan, which allows for four simultaneous streams and 4K content, will jump to $13.99 from $11.99.

There is some good news for subscribers to Netflix’ basic, single-screen streaming plan. That monthly price will remain at $7.99.

Mashable reports that the price increase will begin in November. Netflix plans to inform customers by October 19 of the change.

A Netflix spokesperson released the following statement regarding the increase: