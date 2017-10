Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- In Luzerne County court a man was acquitted of all charges he faced in a child abuse case on Thursday.

Last year, Matthew Sebolka, 34, of Wilkes-Barre, was accused of physically abusing the 4-year-old son of his girlfriend.

The girlfriend was also found not guilty of endangering the welfare of children in Luzerne County.