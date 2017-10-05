Wayne County Couple Sentenced in Child Sex Abuse Case

Posted 8:45 pm, October 5, 2017, by , Updated at 08:42PM, October 5, 2017

HONESDALE — A couple from Wayne County were sentenced on Thursday for sexually abusing two children.

Michael Schwartz was sentenced to 12 years, five months to 45 years in jail. Jamie Lynn Schwartz was sentenced to 11 years to 40 years in prison.

The couple also must register as sex offenders for the rest of their lives.

The couple was found guilty in July after a witness testified about the sexual abuse of two boys at the Schwartz home near Beach Lake in 2013 and 2014.

 

