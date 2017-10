Water Main Break in Clarks Summit Area

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP — A water main break in Lackawanna County is affecting homes and businesses in the Abingtons.

A 6-inch water main broke Thursday on Brook Street in South Abington Township, near Clarks Summit.

At least one business on Northern Boulevard closed due to lack of water.

Pennsylvania American Water says repairs are underway to the break.

Customers in South Abington Township, Clarks Summit, and Clarks Green may have no water or low water pressure.