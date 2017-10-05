Traffic Tangled by Road Work in Danville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANVILLE -- A road project in the Danville area caused traffic woes for drivers.

Danville's police chief directed traffic on Mill Street and Route 11 as trucks tried to navigate tight corners where they usually don't drive.

"With the 53-foot trucks, you're not fitting these guys around. They're cutting across traffic. I've almost seen three accidents now," said Garrett Schlegel.

Traffic was backed up for most of the day in Danville.

Part of Route 54 is closed to repair a railroad crossing. When a busy four-lane route right through this community is detoured, traffic becomes a nightmare.

"I knew the road was going to be worked on, but I didn't think it was going to affect this part. I didn't realize how far apart it was," said Nettie Schlegel.

This detour is also affecting businesses on Mill Street and Route 11.

Garrett Schlegel works at Cutchall's Communications on Route 11. A customer was supposed to pick up an iPad but couldn't make it because of the traffic.

"He sat in traffic for well over two hours waiting and had to go to work. He had to turn around," Schlegel said.

Some people tell Newswatch 16 they think this is a bad weekend for the project because it shuts down part of Route 54, which is one of the main roadways to the Covered Bridge Festival at Knoebels Amusement Resort.

"It's a terrible weekend for it because it's one of the worst weekends for moving toward Knoebels," Donald Karschner said.

Some people say what's worst of all is the detour makes it harder to get to one of the busiest places in this area: Geisinger Medical Center.

"My daughter has an appointment over here on Monday and I hate to think about coming over here. I don't know how to judge my time. It's going to be long," said Schlegel.

The work is expected to be done by Tuesday morning. If you are driving in this area and need to get through Danville it's recommended you take a different route.

