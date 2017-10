Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLYMOUTH -- Charges were filed Thursday against the driver in a crash that killed a 16-year-old girl in Luzerne County.

Jasmine Cardona, 16, of Plymouth, was a passenger in the car when it crashed on South Main street In Hanover Township in April.

The 17-year-old driver, who did not have a valid driver's license, was charged Thursday in connection with the crash.

Police are not releasing that girl's name because she is being tried in juvenile court.