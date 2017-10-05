Supplies Headed from Pennsylvania to Hurricane Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HAZLETON -- Two tractor trailers filled with supplies left Luzerne County and headed south to Texas and Florida to help hurricane victims.

The rigs were loaded up Wednesday afternoon at the West Hazleton firehouse.

Neighbors have been dropping off the much-needed supplies in West Hazleton and at two other fire companies in central Pennsylvania.

One truck is going to Orlando, Florida. The other is headed near Houston, Texas--two areas ravaged by separate hurricanes last month.