Supplies Headed from Pennsylvania to Hurricane Victims

Posted 12:34 am, October 5, 2017, by

WEST HAZLETON -- Two tractor trailers filled with supplies left Luzerne County and headed south to Texas and Florida to help hurricane victims.

The rigs were loaded up Wednesday afternoon at the West Hazleton firehouse.

Neighbors have been dropping off the much-needed supplies in West Hazleton and at two other fire companies in central Pennsylvania.

One truck is going to Orlando, Florida. The other is headed near Houston, Texas--two areas ravaged by separate hurricanes last month.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s