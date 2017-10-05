New Crematory Opens In Scranton

For the first time in more than a century, a crematory has opened in the city of Scranton.

Hickory Crematory is now open in South Scranton just off of Cedar Avenue. It’s next door and affiliated with the Miller-Bean Funeral Home.

Workers tell Newswatch 16 the crematory is filling a growing need in our community due the rising costs of funerals. Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited the facility Thursday.

Here’s a look at the average cost of a funeral verse cremation according to national and local figures:

The following is a statement from Diocese of Scranton Spokesperson William Genello on the church’s position on the Roman Catholic cremation policy:

“The Catholic Church insistently recommends that the bodies of the deceased be buried in cemeteries or other sacred places. In memory of the death, burial and resurrection of the Lord, the mystery that illumines the Christian meaning of death, burial is above all the most fitting way to express faith and hope in the resurrection of the body.

Nevertheless, cremation is not prohibited, “unless it was chosen for reasons contrary to Christian doctrine.”

When, for legitimate motives, cremation of the body has been chosen, the ashes of the faithful must be laid to rest in a sacred place, that is, in a cemetery or, in certain cases, in a church or an area, which has been set aside for this purpose, and so dedicated by the competent ecclesial authority. The reservation of the ashes of the departed in a sacred place ensures that they are not excluded from the prayers and remembrance of their family or the Christian community. It prevents the faithful departed from being forgotten, or their remains from being shown a lack of respect, which eventually is possible, most especially once the immediately subsequent generation has too passed away. Also it prevents any unfitting or superstitious practices.

For the reasons given above, the conservation of the ashes of the departed in a domestic residence is not permitted. It is not permitted to scatter the ashes of the faithful departed in the air, on land, at sea or in some other way, nor may they be preserved in mementos, pieces of jewelry or other objects. These courses of action cannot be legitimized by an appeal to the sanitary, social, or economic motives that may have occasioned the choice of cremation. ”

The new crematory in Scranton is also planning an open house for the public to come see the facility in person and learn more about the process.