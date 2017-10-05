Man Arrested After Threatening to Blow Up an Elementary School

Posted 9:15 pm, October 5, 2017, by , Updated at 09:13PM, October 5, 2017

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A man is charged with threatening to blow up a school in Lycoming County.

Lawrence Stabler, 81, a veteran and former college professor was arrested Thursday night.

Stabler was charged after leaving a threatening message on the answering machine at Donald E. Shick Elementary School in Loyalsock Township earlier on Thursday.

Police say Stabler admitted he made the call.

Stabler told police he as receiving threatening calls and accidentally called the school when he tried to call the number back.

Stabler is locked up in Lycoming County on $25,000 bail.

