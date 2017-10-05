Hazleton Real Estate Scammer Ignacio Beato Sentenced to Prison

HAZLETON — The former real estate agent from Hazleton accused of selling homes he didn’t own to unsuspecting buyers has been sentenced to prison.

A federal judge sentenced Ignacio Beato of Hazleton to four years and three months in prison for wire fraud.

Authorities say Beato cheated almost 20 people from the Hazleton area out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. They say he sold homes without having titles to those properties.

He pleaded guilty in May.

While he was being investigated, Beato fled the area. He was picked up in Florida last year and brought back to Luzerne County. He’s been locked up ever since.