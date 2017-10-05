Hazleton Electronics Store to Close

HAZLETON — An electronics store in Hazleton closed its doors this week after 70 years in business.

In the 1930s, Bill Moyer’s father opened his first of three Moyer’s Electronics locations. This one on North Locust Street in Hazleton opened in 1947.

“He just had this burning desire to learn at that time, it was just radio there was no television, it wasn’t even called electronics yet. It was just radio,” Moyer said.

After 70 long years in business, the store is closing.

“It’s bittersweet. We have to right-size the company if we want to maintain,” he said.

The stores started off as radio repair shops and then transitioned into a place for customers to buy parts to repair their own electronics.

Moyer says the Hazleton store is closing because of the changing times. He says now most people aren’t buying from small businesses.

“It’s the change in consumer electronics. You no longer service, it’s become a throw-away society.”

The store was supposed to close last week, but Moyer decided he wanted to give his loyal customers a few extra days to shop.

Dan Fallon has worked for Moyer at the Hazleton store for the last 25 years.

“I’m going to miss all the people that we’ve dealt with for many years, like Bill said earlier. We became friends with most of them,” Fallon said.

The customers say they’ll miss them, too.

“Good service, nice people, sorry to see them go,” said Jack Kochie.

Moyer’s two other locations in Pottsville and in Sunbury will remain open.