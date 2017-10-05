The Dallas Mountaineers are 4-2, already surpassing their win total from last season. Dallas and their fine defense will get a stern test from physical Wallenpaupack in Week Seven.
Dallas HS football
-
Lackawanna Soccer League Media Day
-
Two People Dead After Crash in Dallas Township
-
High School Football Schedule for 10-29-2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #5 2017
-
-
High School Football Schedule WEEK #3 2017
-
Western Wayne football
-
High School Football Schedule Week #4 2017
-
Lackawanna League football Media Day luncheon
-
Dallas Blanks Meyers, 42-0
-
-
Picking Up Pickleball
-
Scranton Prep vs Wallenpaupack girls soccer
-
Fall Camp Offers Alternative for Parents During Dallas School Strike