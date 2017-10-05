RALPHO TOWNSHIP– It’s a craft lovers dream. With more than 400 craft vendors and around 40 food vendors, it’s not hard to find what you’re looking for at the Covered Bridge Festival near Elysburg.

“Oh, it’s beautiful. I love it. I’d like to have everything,” Sandy Francis said.

The Covered Bridge Festival at Knoebels Amusement Resort is in its 36th year. Organizers expect around 100,000 people.

“We have a lot of vendors that we like to come back to every year,” Darlene Gray said.

The four-day festival includes tours of the area’s covered bridges. It’s a tradition for Darlene Gray of Ralston.

“I get to spend time with my friends and my sister,” Gray said.

Sandy Francis of Renovo is here for the first time. She is looking for a gift for her granddaughter’s wedding.

“I’d like to get her something she can wear inside her gown in remembrance of her grandfather,” Francis said.

The Covered Fridge Festival is traditionally held the week after the Bloomsburg Fair.

Some vendors tell Newswatch 16 they do just as well if not better here than they do at the Bloomsburg Fair.

“A bigger crowd coming in with all the crafts. No parking, no admission fee,” Larry Rompallo said.

“There’s not as much food here, so if they’re hungry they are going to eat at your stand. At the fair, there’s hundreds and hundreds of stands, so you get a good business here,” Gretchen Mills said.

In addition to food and craft vendors, there are more than a dozen rides. The Covered Bridge Festival runs through Sunday at Knoebels Amusement Resort near Elysburg.