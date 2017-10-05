After Reports of Gunman, Marywood Responds to Concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYWOOD UNIVERSITY -- The President of Marywood University responded to student concerns that they weren't notified when a potential gunman was on campus.

About 60 police officers in Lackawanna County were dispatched to Marywood University Wednesday for the report of a man with a gun on campus.

Police say they arrested a student who had a semi-automatic weapon and a lot of ammunition in his vehicle, but many students are mad they knew nothing.

The President of Marywood University sent an email to students this morning titled "a new day."

Sister Mary Persico says protocols for incidents like the one Wednesday will be reviewed and promises to resolve issues students are raising.

Marywood student Alex Barowski, 28, of Archbald, is in the Lackawanna County jail on $500,000 bail.

Police say in his vehicle parked on campus they found a protective vest, a disassembled assault rifle, and 200 rounds of ammunition Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a student reported that Barowski showed a pistol in his waistband, said he was depressed and fed up with students on campus.

What followed was a massive police response --60 officers from different departments. Dispatch records show from the first call to Barowski's arrest took 15 minutes.

Some students on campus are angry they weren't notified until after the situation was resolved.

Marywood's president said the reason for no notification to students was that the safety team focused on responding to the threat first, moving quickly to the scene.

She assures students the campus is safe and says counseling is available for students who need it.

Dear Members of the Marywood Community,

At the beginning of this new day at Marywood, I am thinking about our students and indeed all faculty and staff as we reflect upon the incident that occurred yesterday. As we encounter one another and our students today, I hope we can take this moment to stand together as a Marywood community and to assure one another that the safety and well-being of all is of utmost importance today and every day to come.

I know you all join me in a spirit of gratitude that no one was harmed yesterday. We could be facing an entirely different outcome and our hearts would be broken.

I realize you and many of our students and their parents are concerned and even angry that no e2campus alert was received about what was happening. The primary reason for this is that our Marywood Security Team thought first about our students who may have been in danger and moved quickly to the scene, where the individual was apprehended in a matter of minutes. We owe them, as well as the Scranton, Dunmore, and Throop police officers our heartfelt thanks and we cannot underestimate the selflessness of our own campus security in this matter.

It is understandable that some students are concerned about resuming their normal routine today. I believe it is best for them to assume their regular schedules knowing that you are there to support them and that the Counseling Center and Health Services professionals will be available to help them work through their concerns. The campus is safe and all of us will be vigilant in making sure that it continues to be safe for them and for all who come here.

Protocols for incidents such as occurred yesterday will be reviewed and widely disseminated in order to avoid the discomfort you and our students may have experienced. I promise you my best efforts to resolve the issues being raised.

We pray for the wellness and peace of our student who was apprehended. May today be an opportunity to realize that we all need to care for and support one another. We are one Marywood family - let us be stronger together.

Gratefully,

Sister Mary