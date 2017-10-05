Addressing the Topic of Gun Control Locally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON -- Following the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas that left more than 500 people injured and 59 dead, the topic of gun control has rapidly picked up. The opinions vary from those in favor of stricter gun laws to the issue of mental health.

"What I'm talking about tonight isn't about gun control. It's about common sense. Common says no good will come from allowing a person to have weapons that can take down 527 Americans at a concert. Common sense says: You don`t allow those, who suffer from mental illness buy guns," said Jimmy Kimmel.

Jimmy Kimmel was passionate in his advocacy for stricter gun laws on his show on October 2nd.

The mass shooting in Las Vegas is sparking heated debates about gun control laws in America.

The viewpoints concerning the topic are wide-ranging.

Folks at Advanced Arms, LLC near Pittston sounded off on the issue.

"Some of the things that they're calling for are a little ridiculous because high capacity magazines do not kill. Bump fire stocks do not kill. Neither does a firearm. It takes a person behind that firearm to kill people," said Myron Zawoiski, U.S. Air Force Veteran.

"The laws that are in effect are very effective. If bad guys are prosecuted when they attempt to buy a firearm unlawfully, that`s a step in the right direction. But we need to figure out how we couple mental health and stop people that maybe are too much of a risk," said Christopher Scoda, general manager of Advanced Arms, LLC.

Newswatch 16 received several statements from congressmen on the issue.

Representative Lou Barletta says he will always believe in the second amendment.

Senator Bob Casey calls for a ban on military-style weapons.

Senator Pat Toomey is in favor of expanding background checks for the purchasing of firearms.

As for the debate over bump stocks, Advanced Arms has never sold them.

"We're always about accuracy, safety, properly aiming the weapon, so it really didn't fit what we're about as a company," said Scoda.