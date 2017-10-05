Addressing the Topic of Gun Control Locally

PITTSTON -- Following the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas that left more than 500 people injured and 59 dead, the topic of gun control has rapidly picked up. The opinions vary from those in favor of stricter gun laws to the issue of mental health.
"What I'm talking about tonight isn't about gun control. It's about common sense. Common says no good will come from allowing a person to have weapons that can take down 527 Americans at a concert. Common sense says: You don`t allow those, who suffer from mental illness buy guns," said Jimmy Kimmel.
Jimmy Kimmel was passionate in his advocacy for stricter gun laws on his show on October 2nd.
The mass shooting in Las Vegas is sparking heated debates about gun control laws in America.
The viewpoints concerning the topic are wide-ranging.
Folks at Advanced Arms, LLC near Pittston sounded off on the issue.
"Some of the things that they're calling for are a little ridiculous because high capacity magazines do not kill. Bump fire stocks do not kill. Neither does a firearm. It takes a person behind that firearm to kill people," said Myron Zawoiski, U.S. Air Force Veteran.
"The laws that are in effect are very effective. If bad guys are prosecuted when they attempt to buy a firearm unlawfully, that`s a step in the right direction. But we need to figure out how we couple mental health and stop people that maybe are too much of a risk," said Christopher Scoda, general manager of Advanced Arms, LLC.
Newswatch 16 received several statements from congressmen on the issue.
Representative Lou Barletta says he will always believe in the second amendment.
Senator Bob Casey calls for a ban on military-style weapons.
Senator Pat Toomey is in favor of expanding background checks for the purchasing of firearms.
As for the debate over bump stocks, Advanced Arms has never sold them.
"We're always about accuracy, safety, properly aiming the weapon, so it really didn't fit what we're about as a company," said Scoda.
1 Comment
PA Hunter
Lets get something straight, what happened Sunday night puts to rest the argument that guns don’t kill, people do when it comes to certain types of firearms. There is no good reason for anyone but the military to possess automatic weapons with high capacity clips like this mental patient had, and he proved it with the death of 59 people and over 500 injured. In other words, as long as we allow these devices or types of guns to be sold we will hear more drivel from talk show hosts, bored by uncaring politicians trying to convince us how much the victims are in their prayers, and witnessing more candlelight vigils regardless of how much the NRA and gun dealers think this type of weapon has nothing to do with the problem. Just hope the vigil isn’t for someone close to you.