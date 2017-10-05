13-Year-Old Boy on Bike Dies after Crash with Car

SHENANDOAH — A 13-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday night.

Police say the boy didn’t live far from the intersection in Shenandoah where he was hit while riding his bike.

Scott Ort’s mother says his greatest passion was being kind to others.

“He’s a wonderful kid. He’ll do anything for anybody, help them. He’ll take his own shirt off his back to help them. He’s a good kid,” said Ivey Ort.

Shenandoah police say the teenager was riding his bike near the intersection of South Gilbert and West Centre Streets when he was hit by a car driven by Kara Mozer, 40, of Lansford.

He died at the hospital 10 hours later.

“Out of this incident, I just want everybody to know, you know, watch your kids and make sure they’re doing what they need to do to be safe because he would want that,” said Scott’s cousin Heather Phillips.

Scott’s family describe him as a typical 13-year-old kid. He was a seventh grader at Shenandoah Valley Junior Senior High School, loved video games and wrestling.

But, they say what set him apart from some other kids his age is his generous heart.

“He won’t go down without a good memory, because he deserves this voice and this is not just us, this is him and what he would want to say to everybody,” said Phillips.

“I really miss him and I will see him again. I will. I just have to let him rest in peace now,” his mother said.

Shenandoah police say they are still investigating how the crash happened. They are unsure if charges will be filed at this time.

People interested in making a donation for the family can do so at Dimaggio’s Pizza on North Main Street.