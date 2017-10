Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD FORGE -- A woman was sentenced earlier this week for a deadly crash in Lackawanna County.

Janet Rinaldi of Old Forge will spend 13 and a half months to three years in prison but could be released in the near future for time served.

Rinaldi pleaded guilty earlier this year to involuntary manslaughter for the crash last year on Moosic Road in Old Forge that killed an 88-year-old woman.