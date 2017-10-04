WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 5K & All Abilities Walk 2017

It’s an event that some parents and kids in our area consider to be like Christmas!

It all surrounds WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 5K & All Abilities Walk.

The charity event takes place this Saturday, October 7, at Valor Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium at Scranton High School.

A number of young patients who receive therapy at Allied Services work all year long to be able to take part in the All Abilities Walk at the event along Providence Road in Scranton.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the event Wednesday from Scranton Running Company which is helping to time and organize the charity 5K race.

WNEP’s Ryan’s Run raises money to help change the lives of kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services.

On Saturday, area runners can test their 5K times at the event, meet our Ryan’s Run team, and the patients they are running for as part of November’s TCS NYC Marathon.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 5K & All Abilities Walk

WHEN: Saturday, October 7.

Saturday, October 7. TIME: Registration is at 8 a.m. 5K starts at 9 a.m. Walk at 10 a.m.

WHERE: Valor Field At Veterans Memorial Stadium (Scranton High School)

COST: $10.00 for the 5K if you register here by Wednesday, Oct. 5. Day of event is $20.00. The All Abilities Walk is free!

WHY: The money raised goes toward WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 8 which benefits kids and adults with disabilities at Allied Services.