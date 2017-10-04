Teen Sent to Prison for Deadly Scranton Stabbing
SCRANTON — A high-school student who admitted to stabbing another teen to death after an argument on Facebook has been sentenced to prison.
Cathleen Boyer, 17, was sentenced Wednesday to seven to 20 years in prison.
Police say Boyer stabbed Kayla VanWert, 18, last year during a fight on McKenna Court in Scranton. VanWert died at the hospital.
Boyer pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in July.
3 comments
MisterPL
I hope she’s successfully rehabilitated while incarcerated.
Jerry
Take away knives and Facebook
MisterPL
They’re obviously not for everyone.