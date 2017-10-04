This edition of Talkback 16 focuses on the tragedy in Las Vegas. Most calls were about the controversy over gun control.
Talkback 16: Gun Control Debate
-
Talkback 16: Las Vegas Mass Shooting
-
Talkback 16: Las Vegas Mass Shooting, Puerto Rico Recovery, Picketing Parents
-
Talkback 16: PSU Frat Brothers and Unpopular Phone Calls
-
Las Vegas Attack Is the Deadliest Mass Shooting in US History
-
How to Cope with Mass Shooting Grief
-
-
Talkback 16: John Oliver Gives WNEP a New Backyard Train
-
Talkback 16: Teachers Strike, New Catholic Church Opening
-
Talkback 16: Violence in Virginia
-
Talkback 16: Bridal Backlash
-
Talkback 16: Planning for a Park in Downtown Scranton
-
-
Talkback 16: Tractor Trailer Drivers, Potholes, Speed Limits
-
Vigil at University of Scranton for Las Vegas Victims
-
Talkback 16: Tornado Warning, Cats