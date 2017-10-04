Talkback 16: Gun Control Debate

Posted 7:02 pm, October 4, 2017, by

This edition of Talkback 16 focuses on the tragedy in Las Vegas. Most calls were about the controversy over gun control.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s