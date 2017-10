Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAHONING TOWNSHIP -- PennDOT now says a project to clear a rock slide in Carbon County will involve completely closing that part of Route 209.

Work is scheduled to start next Tuesday here between Jim Thorpe and Lehighton.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, all lanes of the busy road will be closed for crews to remove the rocks and remove additional rock from the mountain. Netting will also be added to try to prevent further problems.

The work is expected to last three weeks.