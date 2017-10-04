Reports of Person with Weapon at Marywood University

MARYWOOD UNIVERSITY — Police converged on a university campus Wednesday afternoon in Lackawanna County.

Police were called to the campus of Marywood University for some sort of “incident.”

Maywood University tweeted that the incident on campus was a report of a person with a weapon.

Earlier today it was reported that there was a person on campus with a weapon. The situation was quickly contained @MarywoodU All Clear. — Marywood University (@MarywoodU) October 4, 2017

Police cleared the scene at this parking lot on Morgan Road on the Marywood campus after about 5 p.m.

There were about five or six police cars there.

Police and campus leaders have not released much more information about what happened here yet. They just say that the incident was quickly contained.

There were two officials from the district attorney’s office on scene briefly. They confirmed to Newswatch 16 that no one was hurt in this incident but could not release anything else.