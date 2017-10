Packages of ground turkey sold in supermarkets in Pennsylvania are being recalled because they may be contaminated.

The USDA is recalling 1-pound packages of ground turkey sold as ” Weis Markets Fresh Ground Turkey Breast” with inkjet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

Investigators said the turkey packages may be contaminated with metal shavings.

The turkey should be thrown away or returned to the store.

