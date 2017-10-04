Police: Robbery Attempt Leads to Shooting in Berwick

BERWICK — People living in Berwick call it unbelievable. A man covered in blood staggered through their neighborhood, fighting with another man, while a woman was screaming for help and running away.

It happened Tuesday night.

“Honest to God, he looked like the walking dead. I apologize for saying it that way, but he looked like I could have walked over and pushed him and he wouldn’t have gotten back up, and the guy was following him. We called 911. They were soaked with blood from head to toe,” said Bob Morgan.

According to court papers, Mekayla Hendricks met Tyler Kline online using social media. They agreed to meet face to face at a store in Berwick Tuesday night. Kline showed up and found Hendricks with James Hopper, also known as “Bam.” She said Hopper was a friend who just needed a ride. But investigators say Hendricks and Hopper were planning to rob Kline.

Kline says Hopper put a gun to his head, demanded money and ordered him to strip naked. Kline offered to go to an ATM but asked to put his underwear on. He stopped the car in the middle of North Pine Street in Berwick and seeing an opportunity, he grabbed his own gun from his car door and shot Hopper.

The fight spilled outside the car and into the neighborhood. Hopper eventually collapsed. Police say he was shot in the face and back.

“We heard someone running on our front sidewalk, a girl going, ‘Help! Help! Help! Help!’ By the time we got out here, she was gone. And we were dumb and walked down to the scene where the car was stopped in the middle of the road, and there was a car just sitting there with its headlights on. The door was open, and my husband peeked in the car. There was blood all over the backseat and a gun laying in the backseat, a gun laying in the front seat,” said Florence Petrusa of Berwick.

Hopper has been in trouble before, charged with home invasion and several counts of robbery burglary, illegal possession of a firearm, theft, and more.

“My daughter who lives in New York knew him. She knew the family, and she says it doesn’t surprise her,” said Petrusa.

Some people are wondering what Hopper was doing with a gun in the first place.

“That’s what laws are for and apparently, they’re not getting enforced if he’s still doing it. Where did he get the gun from? That’s society today. History repeats itself,” said Morgan.

Police say Tyler Kline is cooperating and has not been charged.

Mekayla Hendricks is locked up on robbery charges.

Hopper is expected to be charged with kidnapping, robbery, and weapons charges when he is released from the hospital.