Marywood Student Arrested; Bulletproof Vest, Assault Rifle, Ammo Found in Car

DUNMORE -- Police took a man into custody on the campus of Marywood University Wednesday. Investigators said he had a gun and lots of ammunition in his car.

Officers responded to reports of an armed man on campus Wednesday afternoon. Dunmore police took Alex Barowski, 28, of Archbald into custody. He was arraigned Wednesday night on charges of terroristic threats, possessing unlawful body armor, and simple assault.

The Lackawanna County district attorney said police found Barowski in a commuter parking lot on Morgan Road on Marywood's campus.

Investigators said it all happened around 4 p.m. when a student told school officials that Barowski showed him a pistol in his waistband and that Barowski said he was fed up with students on campus, and that he was depressed and taking a lot of medication.

That prompted police to search campus until Barowski was found.

"I was driving through the parking and there was probably 10 or 12 cop cars here, and I was like, 'What's going on? I don't know what's happening,' and people were explaining like different stories to me, like, 'Oh, there was a shooter.' 'Oh, someone had a gun,' said Quinn McGreevy, a Marywood student.

"Oh my gosh, all these police! They just evacuated the science building. They evacuated the architecture building, and there was a bunch of students outside on the sidewalk, and there were just rumors of a gun," said student Jaeda Mattis.

The district attorney says inside Barowski's car, police found a bulletproof vest, a disassembled assault rifle, and 200 rounds of ammunition.

After Barowski was taken into custody, Marywood tweeted that there were reports of a person on campus with a weapon, the situation was contained, and students could return to class.

The situation on campus has been successfully resolved. Everyone is cleared to return to classes and offices @MarywoodU — Marywood University (@MarywoodU) October 4, 2017

Earlier today it was reported that there was a person on campus with a weapon. The situation was quickly contained @MarywoodU All Clear. — Marywood University (@MarywoodU) October 4, 2017

Investigators say no one was hurt in the incident.

Investigators say Barowski is a student at Marywood, and he told police he is a member of the National Guard and has a permit to carry firearms.