SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP -- Another employee at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in Lackawanna County is out.

The board of directors for the shelter near Clarks Summit confirmed Humane Officer Sandy Scala was fired this week.

Scala has been on leave with pay for over a month.

She's the second Griffin Pond employee to leave following public outrage over alleged misconduct at the shelter.

Executive Director Ed Florentino resigned in late August.