Here’s the List of Stores That Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2017

Posted 4:03 pm, October 4, 2017, by , Updated at 04:02PM, October 4, 2017

A man reloads his cart after paying at Toys-R-Us store, in Fairfax, Virginia November 26, 2015, on a Black Friday sale that extended a day earlier into Thanksgiving evening. The US holiday shopping season kicks off with "Black Friday" -- the day after the Thanksgiving holiday -- with a frenzy expected at stores around the country as retailers slash prices. AFP PHOTO/PAUL J. RICHARDS / AFP / PAUL J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

Thanksgiving marks the beginning of holiday shopping season for some. But if you’re looking to get out and snag some  ‘turkey day’ deals, you’ll be out of luck at some stores this year.

In recent years, many large retailers opened their doors on Thanksgiving day to get a jump on Black Friday sales.

This year, however, more than 50 stores will be closed on the holiday, according to the deals site BestBlackFriday.com.

In a statement, BestBlackFriday.com announced that they have confirmed the closed status with a representative from each of these retailers below.

This list may change, check back for the latest updates.

 

  • A.C. Moore
  • Abt Electronics
  • Academy Sports + Outdoors
  • At Home
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club
  • Blain’s Farm and Fleet
  • Burlington
  • Cabela’s
  • Cost Plus World Market
  • Costco
  • Craft Warehouse
  • Crate and Barrel
  • DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse
  • Ethan Allen
  • Gardner-White Furniture
  • Guitar Center
  • H&M
  • Half Price Books
  • Harbor Freight
  • Hobby Lobby
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • Homesense
  • IKEA
  • JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
  • Jos. A. Bank
  • La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)
  • Lowe’s
  • Marshalls
  • Mattress Firm
  • Micro Center
  • Music & Arts
  • Neiman Marcus
  • Office Depot and OfficeMax
  • Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)
  • P.C. Richard & Son
  • Party City
  • Patagonia
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • Pier 1 Imports
  • Publix
  • Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
  • Sam’s Club
  • Sierra Trading Post
  • Sportsman’s Warehouse
  • Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)
  • Staples
  • Sur La Table
  • The Container Store
  • The Original Mattress Factory
  • TJ Maxx
  • Tractor Supply
  • Trollbeads
  • Von Maur
  • West Marine

 

BestBlackFriday.com states that most stores closed on Thanksgiving are doing so to give employees and customers time to spend with friends and family.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment