× Here’s the List of Stores That Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2017

Thanksgiving marks the beginning of holiday shopping season for some. But if you’re looking to get out and snag some ‘turkey day’ deals, you’ll be out of luck at some stores this year.

In recent years, many large retailers opened their doors on Thanksgiving day to get a jump on Black Friday sales.

This year, however, more than 50 stores will be closed on the holiday, according to the deals site BestBlackFriday.com.

In a statement, BestBlackFriday.com announced that they have confirmed the closed status with a representative from each of these retailers below.

This list may change, check back for the latest updates.

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

At Home

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm and Fleet

Burlington

Cabela’s

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse

Ethan Allen

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

Jos. A. Bank

La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Micro Center

Music & Arts

Neiman Marcus

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)

P.C. Richard & Son

Party City

Patagonia

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

BestBlackFriday.com states that most stores closed on Thanksgiving are doing so to give employees and customers time to spend with friends and family.