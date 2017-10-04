Greek Food Festival in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A church in Scranton is serving up Greek delicacies for the next few days.

The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church's third annual Fall Festival is underway along North Washington Avenue.

There are traditional dishes like moussaka and gyros along with tasty desserts.

Organizers tell us the addition of the fall festival has helped pay for renovations to the church.

"A lot of renovation, our church hall has been totally renovated. The exterior is being renovated, and little by little every day, our iconography upstairs is really spectacular. So, you know, little by little it will get done," said Sophia Fives, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

The Greek Food Festival runs again Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.