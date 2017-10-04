× Father Accidentally Shoots Self While Trying to Calm Crying Child: Police

BERWICK — A man is dead after police said he accidentally shot himself while trying to calm his crying son.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on West Second Street in Berwick.

Police say Kenneth Morris of Nescopeck was reaching into his vehicle to calm his son when the revolver in his shoulder holster started to fall. Morris tried to catch the gun and it went off, hitting him in the stomach.

Morris was taken to Geisinger Medical Center near Danville where police say he died.