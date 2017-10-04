Bungee Jumping at the Mall

STROUD TOWNSHIP — Locked in her harness, one little daredevil was jumping high at the Stroud Mall near Stroudsburg.

A new bungee jumping attraction opened this week, right here near the mall’s food court.

“Oh, it’s awesome. It’s gonna be great for the kids now with winter approaching and so it’s a good indoor activity,” said Veronica Torres, Tobyhanna.

Gary Williams owns Geewiz Entertainment and operates the Jungle Gym. He says he wanted to bring something different to the mall for families to enjoy.

“I felt like bringing this concept here, it would be really unique. The kids can have fun because kids love to jump and we felt like hey, this would be ideal to start here,” said Gary Williams, GeeWiz Entertainment.

People here at the mall tell Newswatch 16, it’s not every day you see an attraction like this inside the mall. But they are happy to have it here and think it’s a great addition for kids to play on.

Marie Burgess from Stroudsburg was surprised to see the inflatable attraction go up so quickly.

She hopes kids enjoy it while its here in the mall.

“I think it’s very nice and exciting. I didn’t see it the other day when I was here and I was surprised to see it walking by and it’s good to see something viable here where so many malls and stores are closing down to see that ours is starting new activities for the children. I think it’s very nice,” said Marie Burgess, Stroudsburg.

It costs $8 to bounce for five minutes and $10 to bounce for ten minutes.

Oh and sorry parents, the bouncy fun is for kids only.

Bungee jumping is open seven days a week at the Stroud Mall.