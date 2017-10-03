‘We Are Puerto Rico’ Fundraising Effort

MILTON — The men at “Against the Grain Barbershop” in Milton are hard at work but they have other things on their minds. They all have family in Puerto Rico and have not heard from some of their relatives since Hurricane Maria hit about two weeks ago.

“I have aunts, uncles, cousins. Currently, my father is out there on vacation,” said Pedro Reyes.

Barbershop owner Frank Rodriguez sees his employees struggle to reach their children and parents. Recently he started the fundraiser called, “We Are Puerto Rico.” The group partnered with a church in Puerto Rico and will travel there next month to help.

“Cleaning up, if that means providing free haircuts, providing hope, just speaking to people, giving them a hug,” Rodriguez said.

The men are raising money for the trip and to buy supplies for people in Puerto Rico.

There are a couple of different ways to donate. You can go to their GoFundMe page online or stop by the barber shop on Front Street in Milton and pick up a t-shirt for $20.

“We’re just trying to reach as many people as we can so we can go to Puerto Rico and reach as many people as we can,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez tells Newswatch 16 the fundraiser is going well. He is ordering more t-shirts because they are almost sold out. Someone recently walked into the shop and handed him a $100 bill.

“Every time we put out a call that we’re planning to do something to help out the community, our community shows up, our customers show up.”

Customers appreciate the effort. Many have donated.

“I think it’s awesome,” said Luis Urrutia. “I think we all should pitch in and try to help as much as we can.”

Right now, the barbers in Milton are only collecting money. Click here if you would like to donate.