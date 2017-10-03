Vigil at University of Scranton for Las Vegas Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- People gathered at the University of Scranton Tuesday afternoon for a vigil to remember the victims of this week's mass shooting in Las Vegas.

A large group of students and faculty members gathered for a prayer service to remember the 59 people that lost their lives in the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday night. 59 candles were lit for each of the victims that passed away.

One student said she was in tears when she saw what was transpiring in Las Vegas.

"When I heard about it yesterday, I was shocked. To see the amount of people that was wounded and the amount of people that was lost. I was in tears with my friend, and we couldn't understand why it was happening or where God was in this situation," said Deniaya Thompson.

The main message during the prayer service was to stop the violence, to end hate in this country, and to bring about peace.