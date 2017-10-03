Coming up this week, we'll hit the Susquehanna River in Bradford County with D & M Airboat Charters and Fishing Trips. Plus we'll head to Union County for some muzzleloader preps in advance of the muzzleloader deer season. We'll have all that plus a black powder frolic and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: D & M Airboat Charters & Muzzleloader Preps
