WATCH LIVE: Las Vegas Police Investigation Update

This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: D & M Airboat Charters & Muzzleloader Preps

Posted 4:18 pm, October 3, 2017, by

Coming up this week, we'll hit the Susquehanna River in Bradford County with D & M Airboat Charters and Fishing Trips.  Plus we'll head to Union County for some muzzleloader preps in advance of the muzzleloader deer season.  We'll have all that plus a black powder frolic and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s