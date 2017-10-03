Scranton Prep on comeback win

Scranton Prep escaped with a 35-34 win over Valley View on Saturday, thanks to a 4th down TD pass with under a minute left.  The Cavaliers and Cougars played a playoff caliber game, one that can repeat next month.

