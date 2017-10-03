Schuylkill County Couple Killed in Virginia Crash

Posted 1:53 pm, October 3, 2017, by

from WTVR

HENRICO COUNTY, VA — A couple from Schuylkill County died after a wreck on a highway near Richmond, Virginia.

It happened on Interstate 295 in Henrico County, near Richmond, on Monday.

Investigators said Charles Decosmo, 57, and Linda Decosmo, 56, both of Sheppton, died at the scene of the crash.

State police said a vehicle was hit by a truck and then collided with the Decosmo’s Jeep, leading to a rollover.

