SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY — A section of Interstate 81 in Susquehanna is closed down because of a crash.

According to PennDOT, I-81 is closed in both directions between the Glenwood/Lenoxville exit (206) and the Lenox exit (211) because of a crash involving tractor-trailers.

Crash on I-81 southbound between Exit 211 – PA 92 and Exit 206 – PA 374. All lanes closed. — 511PA Northeast (@511PANortheast) October 3, 2017

Crash on I-81 northbound between Exit 206 – PA 374 and Exit 211 – PA 106. All lanes closed. — 511PA Northeast (@511PANortheast) October 3, 2017

There is no word on injuries or how long the highway will be shut down.

