Prayer Vigil Held at Church near Tunkhannock for Las Vegas Victims

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP -- People came out for a solemn evening of prayer in Wyoming County for the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

A small crowd gathered at St. Peter's Episcopal Church near Tunkhannock Tuesday night, but their purpose was powerful: the gun violence in this country needs to stop.

The vigil was organized by Rev. Lou Divis to remember the victims of the worst mass shooting in our nation`s history.

“I'm enraged. I am angry, upset,” said Rev. Divis. “And so I turn to prayer. I turn to God, and I turn to the Episcopal Church, again to find some comfort, to find some way to make sense of this.”

The gunfire broke out at a country music festival in Las Vegas, leaving 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.

For the people at the vigil, this tragedy is prompting them to come together in the name of love and peace.

“To pray for the people who have passed, for the loved ones left behind, for our nation, for the world,” said John Hardman-Zimmerman from Hop Bottom.

This community in the Tunkhannock area has been impacted by gun violence. In June, an employee at the Weis Market opened fire on his co-workers in the overnight hours, killing three before taking his own life. A candlelight vigil was held outside the Wyoming County Courthouse then as well.

“Tunkhannock just went through our own tragedy, and I know John and a couple of others of us were praying at Weis the night before they opened,” said Randy Smith of Tunkhannock.

As the names of the victims in the Las Vegas shooting were read aloud, candles were lit. Then, when the names were read a second time, those candles were blown out.