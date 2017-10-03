Pennsylvania Man among Las Vegas Victims

One of the 59 people killed in the Las Vegas massacre is from Pennsylvania.

A vigil was held in Shippensburg Monday night, holding out hope that the little league and youth wrestling coach would survive but this morning came the news that he didn’t make it.

A community came together in prayer, as hundreds gathered in Shippensburg Monday night holding onto hope that Bill Wolfe would be OK, but then came the news Tuesday that the Little League and youth wrestling coach had died.

“I got a phone call from my wife and says, ‘Billy and his wife Robyn was out at the concert in Las Vegas and Billy got shot.’ My heart just dropped,” said J.R. Wells of Shippensburg.

A photo of Bill Wolfe and his wife Robyn shows them smiling on their 20th anniversary trip at that country music concert until bullets rained down on that crowd of 20,000. Bill Wolfe was one of the hundreds shot, now one of the dozens killed.

Now children are among those in mourning, the many Wolfe has coached through the years.

“I think the kids respond well to him. We used to say it’s harder to coach with Bill than to play for him. I think he had a lot of expectations for the kids and made a good impact on the kids.”

And while one Pennsylvanian is mourned another is getting recognized by the White House. Mike McGarry just returned home to Philadelphia. He was also at that concert.

“I just dove on top of like 14 people, just pulled a chair over them, like a table. I said, ‘I’m a lot older than you,'” McGarry said.

In the chaos, McGarry says he first thought of the young people around him.

“There was bullets flying all over. they’re in their 20s. I’m 53. I’ve lived a decent life so far. I’d rather them live longer than me.,” he said.