March and Rally in Lewisburg for Solidarity

LEWISBURG -- For decades, people have been marching in Lewisburg to stop the hate and Tuesday they marched and rallied again in solidarity.

In the wake of the massacre in Las Vegas and other national controversies, organizers say this is more important than ever.

"My heart is breaking over it and you know I woke up this morning and I didn't know what I was going to say to be totally frank. We wanted to keep our spirits high and it's difficult when these things keep happening over and over and over again, but you have to be positive,” said Cynthia Peltier, an organizer.

Hundreds of people marched, including students, staff, and faculty from Bucknell University and community members, too. Then they listened to speakers talk about activism, civil rights, gun control, and more.

"I think Americans have a right to go to concerts and public parks and movie theaters and not have to fear for their lives, and I think there is a lot of sensible legislation we could have that would ensure public safety,” said Shari Jacobson of Union Township.

"We are all kind of losing sight of what's important and keeping the eye on the prize of love and unity. We tend to get caught up in the hype that we see and we hear, and we tend to forget what is important,” said Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay of Snyder County’s Democratic Committee.

As the flag fluttered at half-staff in honor of the victims in Las Vegas, people here urged others to stand together and protect each other.

"This evening makes us all colorblind. There is no color here. We are all one people,” said Regina Russell, president of the Central Susquehanna ACLU.

"If you're out there alone or you don't feel that other people are on the same wavelength with you, you can really feel lost and isolated,” said Helen Nunn of Lewisburg.

Organizers are hopeful the rally will help people heal together after all that's happened. They also say they want people energized to stand up for what they believe in.