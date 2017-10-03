Man and Toddler Saved from Fire

MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — Police rescued a man and his toddler from their burning home in Mahanoy Township on Tuesday.

The fire started just after midnight on Tuesday. Police, firefighters, and neighbors all rushed to the home, including Mahanoy City police officer TJ Rentschler.

“They weren’t sure if anyone was in the residence at that time, then we heard a yell coming from the upstairs window,” Rentschler said. “A man was yelling, ‘Help, help me,’ and the next thing we know we heard him yelling, ‘I have a baby.'”

He and another officer ran through the flames to rescue the 15-month-old.

“I grabbed the child, wrapped him in a blanket,” Rentschler said. “Officer Dempsey took control of the male and we escorted them out of the building.”

Firefighters said the worst damage to the home was done to the front porch, the inside has smoke and water damage. Officer Rentschler said he was running on auto-pilot when he went inside.

“You don’t really know what is going through your head,” Rentschler said. “We knew there was a child and there was a male in there that needed our help. When you’re hearing his voice, you’re hearing them scream. We just acted.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.