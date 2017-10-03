Last Step in Pittston I-81 Project

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP — A road project on Interstate 81 is finally in its last stage. After almost four years, the construction on I-81 in the Pittston/Dupont area is just about done.

The split barriers are gone for the first time in a long time on Interstate 81 near the Pittston/Dupont exit. It took all of Sunday and Monday night to remove the southbound barriers, maintain traffic and paint lines back on the roads.

“Oh, my God, it seems like it’s never-ending,” said truck driver Victor Bernier of Lake Ariel.

Now, PennDOT can start the final stage of the project Tuesday night, which includes the last of the paving and milling. Workers need four more nights to do this, so if all goes as planned, drivers could see the end of this long project by Saturday morning. This is good news for everyone who frequents 81, especially for work.

“We have certain times when we have to pick up and get to our deliveries and get going down the highway. And being in traffic is not a wonderful thing and everyone hates it,”

When this four-year project does finally wrap up, there will be no equipment, no lane closures, and no construction on I-81 from Nanticoke to Clarks Summit.

There will still be some maintenance work, though. PennDOT tells us there will be crack sealing on 81 next week, but that it will be a moving operation and done at night.

Bernier drives his tractor-trailer every day through this part of I-81 and he says he is happy to see it is finally just about over but understands why it needed to be done in the first place.

“Yes, we weigh a lot, and yes, trucks do more damage to the roads,” he said.

PennDOT officials want to stress to drivers that even though the barriers are gone, there will still be lane restrictions at night for the next week and to use caution in that area.