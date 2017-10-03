Icon of Blessed Bishop in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYPHANT -- The faithful in Lackawanna County have a chance to reverence a relic of a holy man some consider a saint.

The Traveling Icon of Blessed Mykola Charnetsky is now at SS. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church in Olyphant.

The relic, a small piece of bone from the saint, is visiting all parishes of the Archeparchy of Philadelphia.

Bishop Charnetsky was beatified by Pope St. John Paul II in 2001.

The icon can be visited every day this week through Friday before and after the divine liturgy at 8 a.m.

A special service will be celebrated at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at SS. Cyril and Methodius in Olyphant.