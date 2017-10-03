Gunfire Prompts Lockdown in Luzerne County
PLAINS TOWNSHIP — A state police helicopter was part of a search in Luzerne County after shots were fired.
State and local police were called a mobile home park in Plains Township outside Wilkes-Barre around 8 a.m. Tuesday.
According to investigators, a man got into an argument with his neighbor at Mill Creek Acres, fired several shots into the air, then ran into a wooded area.
The mobile home park is near Wilkes-Barre Area Vo Tech, which was on lockdown for about an hour while officers searched for the man in Luzerne County.
Police later cleared the scene and said they do not believe the man is a danger to the public.
41.263727 -75.795284
2 comments
Knows The Truth
Lmao can your reporter maybe try again. That is not what happened. Had nothing to do with any neighbor. It was a domestic incident. But of course you can’t report the truth.
Why am I not surprised...
“….a man got into an argument with his neighbor at Mill Creek Acres, fired several shots into the air, then ran into a wooded area……Police later cleared the scene and said they do not believe the man is a danger to the public….”