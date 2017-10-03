Gunfire Prompts Lockdown in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP — A state police helicopter was part of a search in Luzerne County after shots were fired.

State and local police were called a mobile home park in Plains Township outside Wilkes-Barre around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

According to investigators, a man got into an argument with his neighbor at Mill Creek Acres, fired several shots into the air, then ran into a wooded area.

The mobile home park is near Wilkes-Barre Area Vo Tech, which was on lockdown for about an hour while officers searched for the man in Luzerne County.

Police later cleared the scene and said they do not believe the man is a danger to the public.